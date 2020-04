BRIEF-Coronavirus crisis led to exceptional costs in Carrefour Q1 - CFO

April 28 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA:

* CFO SAYS THERE ARE SOME ADDITIONAL COSTS FROM THE CRISIS RELATED TO EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS PROTECTION, EQUIPMENT, STAFF BONUSES

* CFO SAYS Q1 PROFITABILITY WAS CLOSE TO OUR INITIAL EXPECTATIONS, EXCLUDING EMPLOYEE BONUSES

* CEO SAYS: THIS CRISIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR US IN E-COMMERCE

* CEO SAYS PURCHASING POWER IS GOING TO BE A MAJOR CONCERN IN ALL COUNTRIES AS SOON AS LOCKDOWNS EASE, HYPERMARKETS CAN BE A GOOD ANSWER TO THAT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)