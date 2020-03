March 5 (Reuters) - Allianz SE:

* CORONAVIRUS TO COST $320 BILLION OF TRADE LOSSES EVERY QUARTER -EULER HERMES/ALLIANZ RESEARCH

* RESUMPTION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITY TO BE GRADUAL IN MARCH AND APRIL AND REACH FULL SPEED BY END OF MAY-EULER HERMES/ALLIANZ RESEARCH Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn and Maya Nikolaeva)