Feb 26 (Reuters) - Danone SA: CFO Cecile Cabanis tells a call with journalists:

* DANONE EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS IN CHINA TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF SOME 100 MILLION EUROS ON Q1 2020 SALES - CFO

* DANONE TO DELAY RE-LAUNCH OF MIZONE IN CHINA TO Q2 BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS - CFO