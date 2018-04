April 9 (Reuters) - Corpfin Capital Prime Retail II SOCIMI SA:

* BOARD ACCEPTS PURCHASE OPTION OFFER FOR 25 PERCENT OF TOTAL ASSETS OF CORPFIN CAPITAL PRIME RETAIL ASSETS SOCIMI SL AND CORPFIN CAPITAL PRIME RETAIL ASSETS II SL (CORPFIN ASSETS)

* TOTAL ASSETS PRICE OF 83.3 MILLION EUROS, SALE TO BE EXECUTED BY THE END OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2Ho5Cj2

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)