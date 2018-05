May 22 (Reuters) - Corporacion America Airports SA:

* CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS ANNOUNCES 1Q18 YOY GROWTH OF 7.6% IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC AND 10.5% IN REVENUES

* QTRLY PASSENGER TRAFFIC UP 7.6% YOY TO 19.6 MILLION

* CARGO VOLUME INCREASED 14.3% TO 98.6 THOUSAND TONS IN Q1