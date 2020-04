BRIEF-Corporacion America Airports SA Says Q4 Rev Rose 2.4% To 380.1 Mln USD

April 6 (Reuters) - Corporacion America Airports SA :

* Q4 CARGO VOLUME DECREASED 3.9% TO 114.0 THOUSAND TONS

* CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS - CO’S OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN SEVERELY IMPACTED BY INTRODUCTION OF FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS, FLIGHT BANS IN MANY OTHER COUNTRIES

* PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN ITALIAN OPERATIONS STARTED TO DECLINE LATE FEB DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* IN MARCH PRELIMINARY TRAFFIC IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE DECLINED ABOUT 45% YOY DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS-DUE TO COVID-19, CO IS REDUCING SALARY, SUSPENDING SALARY INCREASES AND FREEZING NEW HIRING

* IN ITALY AND URUGUAY, EMPLOYEES UNDER FURLOUGH ARE RECEIVING GOVERNMENT UNEMPLOYMENT SUBSIDIES

* STARTED DISCUSSIONS WITH REGULATORY AGENCIES TO RENEGOTIATE CONCESSION FEES PAYMENTS TO ALIGN TO CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* CANCELLED ALL NON-MANDATORY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS AND DEFERRED NON-PRIORITY PROJECTS

* SUSPENDED DIVIDENDS TO THIRD PARTIES IN CONCESSIONS IN ITALY AND ECUADOR FOR AN AMOUNT OF 17 MILLION DOLLARS

* CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS -EXPECTS TOTAL CASH OPERATING COSTS,EXPENSES EXCLUDING CONCESSION FEES TO BE DOWN BY ABOUT 43% BASED ON ESTIMATES FOR 2Q20

* OBTAINED 6-MONTH DEFERRAL OF PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST PAYMENTS UNTIL OCT OF ALL OUR DEBT IN BRAZIL

* CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS - CURRENTLY DOES NOT PAY CORPORATE DIVIDENDS AND DOES NOT HAVE IN PLACE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EITHER

* OBTAINED ADDITIONAL FUNDING IN Q1 FOR AN AMOUNT OF $40 MILLION IN BRAZIL

* CORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS - IN ITALY, CO IS IN DISCUSSIONS TO OBTAIN A GRANT FOR AN AMOUNT OF APPROX EURO 20 MILLION FOR FLORENCE AND PISA AIRPORTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE AS REPORTED $0.23