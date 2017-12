Dec 11 (Reuters) - Corporate Capital Trust Inc:

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TENDER OFFER

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC - TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DECEMBER 15, 2017

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST - EXTENDED OFFERING PERIOD OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $185 MILLION IN SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: