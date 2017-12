BRIEF-Corporate Capital Trust Increases Borrowing Capacity

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Corporate Capital Trust Inc:

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST - ON NOV 28, BORROWING CAPACITY OF UNIT UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING WAS INCREASED TO $300 MILLION

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST - ‍ON NOV 28, CO INCREASED SIZE OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK BY $30 MILLION FOR TOTAL SIZE OF $958 MILLION​

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC - UNIT‘S ‍ REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION MATURES IN 2021​

* CORPORATE CAPITAL TRUST INC - ‍CO'S CREDIT FACILITY WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK MATURES IN 2021​