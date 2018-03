BRIEF-Corporate Catalyst Acquisition To Acquire All Securities Of Globalive Technology Partners ​

March 14 (Reuters) - Corporate Catalyst Acquisition Inc :

* CORPORATE CATALYST ANNOUNCES LETTER AGREEMENT TO COMPLETE A QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WITH GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS INC.

* CORPORATE CATALYST ACQUISITION INC - ‍TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SECURITIES OF GTP​

* CORPORATE CATALYST ACQUISITION INC - DEAL FOR ‍ AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION EXPECTED TO BE IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MILLION​

* CORPORATE CATALYST ACQUISITION INC - ‍PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS NOT A NON-ARM’S LENGTH QUALIFYING TRANSACTION​

* CORPORATE CATALYST ACQUISITION - TO USE REASONABLE EFFORTS TO CONSOLIDATE COMMON SHARES ON 6.66:1 BASIS/OTHER BASIS ON OR PRIOR TO EFFECTIVE DATE​

* CORPORATE CATALYST ACQUISITION - WILL ISSUE ABOUT 140 MILLION RESULTING ISSUER SHARES IN EXCHANGE FOR CERTAIN ASSETS VALUED AT $12 MILLION