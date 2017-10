Oct 26 (Reuters) - Corporate Office Properties Trust

* Copt reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.53

* Q3 FFO per share $0.55

* Corporate Office Properties Trust - narrowing guidance for FY EPS and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, to $0.64-$0.66 and $2.03-$2.05, respectively​