March 20 (Reuters) - Corporate Travel Management Ltd :

* IMPLEMENTED FURTHER COMPREHENSIVE COST REDUCTION ACTIONS

* EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO BUSINESS FOLLOWING INTRODUCTION OF GOVERNMENT-IMPOSED RESTRICTIONS ON INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

* CTM HAS COMMENCED A ROUND OF COST REDUCTIONS OF AT LEAST $10 MILLION PER MONTH, EFFECTIVE FROM THE END OF MARCH 2020