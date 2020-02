BRIEF-Corporate Travel Management Says Underlying FY20 EBITDA Guidance Reduced To $125 Mln-$150 Mln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Corporate Travel Management Ltd:

* UNDERLYING FY20 EBITDA GUIDANCE REDUCED TO $125-$150 MILLION OR FLAT TO 16.6% DOWN ON PCP DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTS COVID-19 IMPACT TO UNDERLYING EBITDA GUIDANCE TO BE $15-$40 MILLION IN FY

* MANAGEMENT IS CLOSELY MONITORING IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND MITIGATION PLANS ARE IN PLACE TO MINIMISE IMPACT TO H2

* UNPRECEDENTED DISRUPTION FROM COVID-19 TRAVEL BANS WILL NOW IMPACT FY20 PROFIT PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: