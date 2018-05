BRIEF-CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Veloxis Pharmaceuticals maintains 2018 Outlook Of Revenues (May 14)

May 16 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S:

* VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS - MAINTAINS ITS 2018 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION IN RANGE OF USD 6 MILLION–12 MILLION

* REG-VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018

* QTRLY PRODUCT REVENUE FOR Q1 2018 WAS TUSD 7,265 AN INCREASE OF 142% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2018 OUTLOOK OF REVENUES TO BE IN RANGE OF USD 32 MILLION- USD 40 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: