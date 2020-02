BRIEF-Corrected-Zhejiang Hisun Pharma gets approval for clinical trial to test flu drug Favipiravir for pneumonia caused by new coronavirus

(Corrects headline and bullets to show company gets approval for clinical trial to test Favipiravir for pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* RECEIVES APPROVAL TO MANUFACTURE FAVIPIRAVIR FOR NEW AND RECURRING INFLUENZA IN ADULTS

* SAYS IT RECEIVES APPROVAL TO START CLINICAL TRIALS FOR USE OF FAVIPIRAVIR TO TREAT PNEUMONIA CAUSED BY NEW CORONAVIRUS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2SKKE3S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)