May 4 (Reuters) - Correvio Pharma Corp:

* CORREVIO ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF ITS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS DUE TO IMPACTS FROM COVID-19

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP - NOW EXPECTS TO RELEASE ITS 2020 DISCLOSURE ON OR BEFORE JUNE 29, 2020

* CORREVIO PHARMA - CONFIRMS ITS MANAGEMENT AND INSIDERS ARE SUBJECT TO A TRADING BLACKOUT PURSUANT TO CO’S INSIDER TRADING POLICY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: