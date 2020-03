March 30 (Reuters) - Correvio Pharma Corp:

* CORREVIO REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP SAYS ADVANZ PHARMA TO ACQUIRE CORREVIO IN A DEAL VALUED AT US$76 MILLION

* CORREVIO PHARMA - UNDER TERMS, ADVANZ PHARMA WILL PAY $0.42/SHARE, VALUING CORREVIO’S EQUITY AT ABOUT $28 MILLION ON FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP SAYS ADVANZ PHARMA TO ACQUIRE CORREVIO IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION