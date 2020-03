BRIEF-Correvio Pharma Corp Says Agreement Covers Territories Of Mainland China And Macau

March 10 (Reuters) - Correvio Pharma Corp:

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP - AGREEMENT COVERS TERRITORIES OF MAINLAND CHINA AND MACAU

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP - WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $3.0 MILLION FROM TESON

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP - IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO ADDITIONAL $0.5 MILLION UPON TESON’S FIRST RECEIPT OF PRODUCT

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP - ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* CORREVIO PHARMA CORP - TESON WILL RECEIVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE AGGRASTAT IN AGREED TO TERRITORIES, AT ITS OWN COST AND EXPENSE