BRIEF-Corridor Reports Qtrly Shr $0.153

March 28 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc:

* CORRIDOR ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC QTRLY SALES $3.2 MILLION VERSUS $2.4 MILLION

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.153

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC - SAW WEAKENING IN NATURAL GAS PRICES AT AGT FROM THOSE PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED FOR FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2018

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC - ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE GUIDANCE FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2017 TO MARCH 31, 2018

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC - EVALUATING ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS PRODUCTION OPTIMIZATION STRATEGY FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 1, 2018 TO MARCH 31, 2019

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES - EXPECT WINTER PRICING PREMIUM TO CONTINUE FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC - NATURAL GAS SALES INCREASED TO $3.1 MILLION FOR Q4 2017 FROM $2.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC - DECREASE IN NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION TO 2.7 MMSCFPD IN Q4 2017 FROM 3.0 MMSCFPD IN Q4 2016