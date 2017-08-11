FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2017 / 8:20 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Corridor Resources Inc qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.017

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc

* Corridor announces second quarter results

* Corridor Resources Inc qtrly net loss per share - basic and diluted $0.017

* Corridor Resources - ‍determined not to make disclosure of financial performance on per boe basis for three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016​

* Corridor Resources Inc - board of directors has approved a total capital budget of $3.7 million for year ended December 31, 2017

* Corridor Resources Inc - "‍management will continue to monitor forecast prices but expects to continue restricting production until November 2017"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

