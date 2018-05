May 14 (Reuters) - Corridor Resources Inc:

* CORRIDOR ANNOUNCES STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC QTRLY SALES $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $4.5 MILLION

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.063

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC - ONCE AGAIN INITIATED A SHUT-IN OF NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION AT MCCULLY FIELD ON MAY 1, 2018

* CORRIDOR RESOURCES INC QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION PER DAY 9.9 MMSCFPD VERSUS 7.2 MMSCFPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: