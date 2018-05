May 9 (Reuters) - Corsa Coal Corp:

* CORSA COAL ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* CORSA COAL CORP - TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $80.4 MILLION FOR Q1 2018, AN IMPROVEMENT OF 54%

* CORSA COAL CORP - QTRLY NET AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $2.0 MILLION, OR $0.01 PER SHARE

* CORSA COAL CORP - SOLD A TOTAL OF 557,721 TONS OF METALLURGICAL COAL IN Q1 2018, UP 89%