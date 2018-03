BRIEF-Corsa Coal Announces Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.56

March 13 (Reuters) - Corsa Coal Corp:

* CORSA COAL ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 AND COMPLETES THE SALE OF THE CENTRAL APPALACHIA DIVISION

* CORSA COAL CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* CORSA COAL CORP - TOTAL REVENUE WAS $58.3 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, AN IMPROVEMENT OF 54% AS COMPARED TO Q4 2016

* CORSA COAL CORP - SEES FY 2018 TOTAL METALLURGICAL COAL SALES OF 2.1 - 2.8 MILLION TONNAGE IN SHORT TONS