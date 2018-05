May 16 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co:

* CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE™, AGRICULTURE DIVISION OF DOWDUPONT, AND MONSANTO COMPANY REACH LICENSING AGREEMENT ON NEXT-GENERATION CORN INSECT CONTROL TECHNOLOGY

* MONSANTO CO - FINANCIAL DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED.

* MONSANTO CO - CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE TO GET LICENSE TO STACK CO'S CORN ROOTWORM III AND MON89034 TRAITS WITH CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE'S INSECT CONTROL TRAITS