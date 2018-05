May 9 (Reuters) - Corteva Agriscience:

* CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE, AGRICULTURE DIVISION OF DOWDUPONT, ANNOUNCES NEW U.S. MULTI-CHANNEL, MULTI-BRAND SEED STRATEGY

* SAYS WILL GO TO MARKET THROUGH FIVE REGIONAL CORN AND SOYBEAN SEED BRANDS IN U.S.

* SAYS CURRENT U.S. AGREEMENTS WILL REMAIN IN PLACE

* SAYS DUPONT PIONEER AND DOW AGROSCIENCES WILL HONOR PROGRAM, PRODUCT AND SERVICE OBLIGATIONS FOR EXISTING SEED ORDERS

* SAYS PIONEER WILL REMAIN COMPANY'S GLOBAL FLAGSHIP SEED BRAND