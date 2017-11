Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cortex Business Solutions Inc

* Cortex appoints new CFO to help drive next stage of revenue and earnings growth

* Cortex Business Solutions Inc - ‍announce hiring of Jason Baird as vice president, finance & chief financial officer​

* Cortex Business Solutions Inc - ‍Henry Pham will step down as interim CFO and will continue in his role as controller effective November 16​