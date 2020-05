May 12 (Reuters) - Cortexyme Inc:

* CORTEXYME ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.44 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR GAIN TRIAL ON TRACK FOR Q4 2020, WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM STUDY’S FINAL ANALYSIS EXPECTED IN Q4 2021

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT AND LONG-TERM MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, WERE $223.5 MILLION