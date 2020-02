Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cortexyme Inc:

* CORTEXYME PROVIDES REGULATORY UPDATE FOR COR388 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

* CORTEXYME INC - INTERIM ANALYSIS IN PHASE 2/3 GAIN TRIAL EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN Q4 2020

* CORTEXYME INC - CORTEXYME CONTINUES TO EXPECT GAIN TRIAL'S FINAL ANALYSIS IN Q4 OF 2021.