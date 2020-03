March 17 (Reuters) - Cortexyme Inc:

* CORTEXYME ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.40 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CORTEXYME - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, & SHORT AND LONG-TERM MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF DEC 31, 2019, WERE $116.6 MILLION

* CORTEXYME - IS NOW SCREENING ITS PROPRIETARY LIBRARY OF SMALL MOLECULES FOR A POSSIBLE TREATMENT FOR CORONAVIRUSES