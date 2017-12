Dec 6 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc:

* CORUS ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITIES

* PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, TERM FACILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY WAS ADJUSTED FROM $2.3 BILLION TO $2.1 BILLION

* MATURITY DATE FOR $300 MILLION REVOLVING FACILITY HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO NOVEMBER 2021

* UNDER AMENDMENT MATURITY DATES WERE EXTENDED TO NOVEMBER 2021 FOR TRANCHE 2 & NOVEMBER 2022 FOR TRANCHE 1