April 5 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc:

* CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q2 SHR C$0.19

* CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q2 REVENUE C$369.5 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW C$362.1 MLN

* CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q2 SHR VIEW C$0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC Q2 ADJUSTED SHR C$0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: