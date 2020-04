BRIEF-Corvel Corp Says Board Approved Effective Immediately Temporary Suspension Of Co's Previously Authorized Stock Repurchase Program Until Further Notice

April 3 (Reuters) - CorVel Corp:

* CORVEL CORP - ON MARCH 21, BOARD APPROVED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CO’S PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* CORVEL CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH SUSPENSION, TERMINATED PRE-ARRANGED STOCK TRADING PLAN TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK WHICH HAD COMMENCED ON FEB 24

* CORVEL CORP - SUSPENDED STOCK REPURCHASE IN ORDER TO PROVIDE CO MAXIMUM FLEXIBILITY TO FOCUS ON SERVING CO'S CUSTOMERS AS IT NAVIGATES THROUGH COVID-19 PANDEMIC