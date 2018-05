BRIEF-Corvex Management Says May Have Interest In Joining Other Parties To Acquire Energen

May 21 (Reuters) - Corvex Management:

* CORVEX MANAGEMENT SAYS CORVEX, AMONG OTHERS & HIGH RIVER LIMITED, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT OF ENERGEN STOCK - SEC FILING

* CORVEX MANAGEMENT SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT ICAHN GROUP AGREED TO BUY 2 MILLION ENERGEN SHARES AT $64.84 PER SHARE FROM CORVEX PARTIES

* CORVEX MANAGEMENT SAYS CORVEX PARTIES & ICAHN GROUP ALSO ENTERED INTO STOCK OPTION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO ENERGEN STOCK

* CORVEX MANAGEMENT SAYS FOLLOWING OPTION DEAL, CORVEX PARTIES GRANTED ICAHN GROUP OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 2 MILLION ENERGEN SHARES AT $67.37/SHARE

* CORVEX MANAGEMENT SAYS FOLLOWING OPTION DEAL, ICAHN GROUP MAY EXERCISE OPTION AT ANY TIME THROUGH NOV 18

* CORVEX MANAGEMENT REPORTS 8.7 PERCENT STAKE IN ENERGEN CORP AS OF MAY 20

* CORVEX MANAGEMENT SAYS IT MAY HAVE INTEREST IN JOINING OTHER PARTIES TO ACQUIRE ENERGEN