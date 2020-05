BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Updated Results From Phase 1B/2 Clinical Trial Of Ciforadenant In Patients With Advanced Refractory Renal Cell Carcinoma

May 29 (Reuters) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCED UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CIFORADENANT IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED REFRACTORY RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS - IN ADENOSIG POSITIVE GROUP, THERE WERE 5 PARTIAL RESPONSES FOR AN ORR OF 17%

* CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN ADENOSIG POSITIVE GROUP, THERE WERE 6 ADDITIONAL PATIENTS THAT HAD TUMOR REGRESSION NOT MEETING CRITERIA FOR A PR

* CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS - IN ADENOSIG NEGATIVE GROUP, THERE WERE NO PRS AND NO PATIENTS WITH TUMOR REGRESSION