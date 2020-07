BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals Initiates Clinical Trial Of Novel Immunotherapy For Patients With Covid-19

July 7 (Reuters) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATES CLINICAL TRIAL OF NOVEL IMMUNOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO PROVIDE DATA UPDATES ON CPI-006 FOR CANCER AND CPI-818 AT MEDICAL MEETINGS LATER THIS YEAR

* CORVUS PHARMA - APPROACH STIMULATES IMMUNE RESPONSE BY ACTIVATING B CELLS TO ENHANCE ANTIBODY PRODUCTION

* CORVUS PHARMA - STUDY DESIGNED TO EVALUATE ANTI-VIRAL ANTIBODY RESPONSE IN UP TO 30 COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH MILD TO MODERATE SYMPTOMS