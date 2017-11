Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cosan Ltd

* Cosan Limited announces commencement of tender offer to repurchase up to U.S.$200,000,000.00 of its class A common shares at price not greater than U.S.$9.65 nor less than U.S.$9.23 per share

* Cosan Ltd - ‍tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December, 19, 2017, unless extended by Cosan​

* Cosan Ltd - ‍Cosan will use a portion of its cash and investments to fund tender offer​