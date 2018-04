April 27 (Reuters) - COSCO SHIPPING Development Co Ltd :

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB3.64 BILLION VERSUS RMB3.73 BILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF LISTED CO RMB 280.7 MILLION VERSUS RMB347.5 MILLION