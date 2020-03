BRIEF-Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation Posts FY Profit Attributable Rmb413.9 Mln

March 30 (Reuters) - COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB413.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB74.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUES OF GROUP INCREASED BY ABOUT 13% TO ABOUT RMB13,721 MILLION

* NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.04 PER SHARE

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK EXPECTED TO IMPOSE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMY AND OIL CONSUMPTION

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REFINERY RUN RATES & DOMESTIC DEMAND FOR OIL TRANSPORTATION