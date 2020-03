March 26 (Reuters) - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd:

* COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD FY TOTAL THROUGHPUT INCREASED BY 5.5% TO 123.8 MILLION TEU

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF US2.028 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE INCREASED BY 8.1% TO US$350.9 MILLION

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 2.7% TO US$1.03 BILLION

* GROUP NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECTS ON 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: