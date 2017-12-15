FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-COSCO SHIPPING Technology to acquire stake in five firms for 155.8 mln yuan
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Finance
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Life Lessons
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 15, 2017 / 1:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-COSCO SHIPPING Technology to acquire stake in five firms for 155.8 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15(Reuters) - COSCO SHIPPING Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in Beijing-based internet firm, information technology firm, network technology services firm, Shenzhen-based COSCONET SHIPPING TECHNOLOGY CO LTD respectively, and it will acquire 40 percent stake in Shanghai-based information technology firm

* Says acquisition price is 155.8 million yuan in total

* Previous news was disclosed on Aug. 9

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KVaqqe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.