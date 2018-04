April 18 (Reuters) - Coslight Technology International Group Ltd:

* UNIT WILL OBTAIN A ONE YEAR CREDIT LOAN FACILITY OF RMB100 MILLION FROM EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF CHINA

* COSLIGHT TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL GROUP - AS SECURITY FOR FACILITY CHAIRMAN SHALL PLEDGE 85 MILLION SHARES HELD BY HIM IN FAVOUR OF HEILONGJIANG EXIM BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: