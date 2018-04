April 5 (Reuters) - Maruman & Co Ltd

* Says COSMO & Company cuts stake in the co to 6.3 percent (1.1 million shares) from 13.9 percent (2.4 million shares) and becomes co’s third biggest shareholder

* Says change occurs on April 5

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Np1Ryb

