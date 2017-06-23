BRIEF-Cosmo Lady China Holdings announces disposal of stake in subsidiary

1 Min Read
June 23 (Reuters) - Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co
* Connected transaction disposal of equity interest in a subsidiary
* Unit and Guangdong Zhengji Innovative Industrial Park Development entered into equity transfer agreement
* Cosmo Lady Guangdong Holdings agreed to dispose equity interest, representing 95% of registered capital of CLGIII
* Deal for total consideration of rmb10.8 million
* Expected that group will record gain of about rmb1.6 million from disposal