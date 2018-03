March 22 (Reuters) - Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd :

* ‍FY REVENUE RMB4.54 BILLION VERSUS RMB4.51 BILLION

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB317 MILLION VERSUS RMB242 MILLION ​

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$3.34 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE