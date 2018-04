April 26 (Reuters) - Cosmo Lady China Holdings Co Ltd :

* CO TO ALLOT AND ISSUE 121.4 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION SHARES, AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$4.20/SUBSCRIPTION SHARE TO SUBSCRIBERS

* NET PROCEEDS TO BE RAISED FROM SUBSCRIPTION WILL BE HK$509 MILLION

* SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: