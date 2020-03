BRIEF-Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co Posts FY Loss Attributable RMB1.30 Billion

March 25 (Reuters) - Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB4.08 BILLION VERSUS RMB5.10 BILLION

* AIR SANITIZING AND PURIFYING LIQUID AND SPRAY WILL ALSO BE LAUNCHED IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.30 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB378.2 MILLION

* PROPOSES SPECIAL FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK6.20 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* GROUP WILL STEP INTO PERSONAL HYGIENE BUSINESS IN 2020

* FACE MASKS & ANTI-BACTERIAL INTIMATE WEAR PRODUCTS WILL BE LAUNCHED TO MARKET IN Q2 OR H2 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: