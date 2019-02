BRIEF-Cosmo Pharma Files Marketing Authorization Application For Methylene Blue MMX 200 Mg Tablets With EMA

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR METHYLENE BLUE MMX 200 MG TABLETS WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV - DOSSIER GRANTED CENTRALIZED AUTHORIZATION PROCEDURE IN LIGHT OF INTERESTS OF PATIENTS

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV - REVIEW PROCEDURE IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED WITHIN 12 MONTHS