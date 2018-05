May 21 (Reuters) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV:

* FDA ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR AEMCOLO (RIFAMYCIN SV MMX®) AND SETS PDUFA DATE FOR NOVEMBER 16, 2018

* COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV - UPON FDA APPROVAL OF AEMCOLO, ARIES PHARMACEUTICALS TO LEAD U.S. COMMERCIAL EFFORTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: