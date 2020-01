Jan 21 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* METHYLENE BLUE MMX REGULATORY UPDATE: SUBSTANTIAL ALIGNMENT REACHED WITH FDA ON SECOND PHASE III STUDY FEATURES - NEXT STEPS

* NEXT STEP IS SUBMISSION OF PROTOCOL AND PLAN (EXPECTED IN Q1 2020) FOR FINAL COMMENT BY FDA BEFORE TRIAL PLANNED IN H1 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)