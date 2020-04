April 6 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* ANNOUNCES REDHILL’S APPROVAL OF COMPASSIONATE USE OF OPAGANIB FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN ITALY

* INITIALLY, 140 PATIENTS ARE PLANNED TO BE TREATED IN THREE MAJOR HOSPITALS IN NORTHERN ITALY, ONE OF CURRENT MAJOR EPICENTERS OF PANDEMIC.

* COSMO AND REDHILL HAVE AGREED THAT COSMO WILL BECOME EXCLUSIVE OR MAIN COMMERCIAL SUPPLIER IN FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)