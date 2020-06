June 23 (Reuters) - COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV:

* ANNOUNCES REGULATORY APPROVAL OF GI GENIUS™ IN ISRAEL

* TRIAL REQUIRED FOR GI GENIUS™ REGISTRATION IN U.S. WHICH COMMENCED EARLIER THIS YEAR AND WHICH WAS SUBSTANTIALLY HALTED DUE TO COVID-19 IS NOW RESUMING

* TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO LAST APPROXIMATELY 4-6 MONTHS